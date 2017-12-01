Why Risk It?

Nothing matters more to a photographer than camera care. Andy Brown tells us how to get it done ANDY BROWN

We have all seen others do it; in fact, most of us have at some point done it ourselves. We know it’s wrong, we know there is a better way, yet it’s just too hard to resist. What am I talking about? All those little shortcuts and corners people take to preserve and maintain their expensive camera gear!

At home, it is relatively straightforward to look after your equipment. It sits in a bag or similar, undisturbed and enclosed. Even then though, damage can occur without a little thought. Does your camera use alkaline batteries? Remove them rather than risk a corrosive leak, adversely affecting the terminals. Did you wipe down your gear after that trip to the beach, or will crystalline salty deposits have formed ready for your next trip out? Do you store your gear on the floor where it could be tripped over, or balanced somewhat precariously on a high shelf? Instead, put it somewhere out of harm’s way where mishaps can be ruled out.

Of course, out in the field are where the real risks are. Don’t be tempted, however easy it is, to ...