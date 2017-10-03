CART –––Welcome to Landscape Photography Magazine
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
Cover
You are at:»»WEX merges with Calumet

WEX merges with Calumet

Views: 9
News
Follow us
Twitter
Google+
Facebook

On 26th September Wex Photographic announced their intregration with Calumet Photographic UK "to offer an improved experience and wider range of products to photographers across the country". This expands the UK branch locations they operate to 9, which can be found on on their store finder page.

Fixation, the repair business owned by Wex will continue to operate from Kennington and will be "working closely" with the Calumet branches "to offer repair services through the combined business".

Wex gives their assurance that there will be no disruption to services and direct customers with questions to call 01603 486413.

Wex Photographic: Website
Wex Repair: Website

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.

s2Member®