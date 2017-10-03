WEX merges with Calumet

On 26th September Wex Photographic announced their intregration with Calumet Photographic UK "to offer an improved experience and wider range of products to photographers across the country". This expands the UK branch locations they operate to 9, which can be found on on their store finder page.

Fixation, the repair business owned by Wex will continue to operate from Kennington and will be "working closely" with the Calumet branches "to offer repair services through the combined business".

Wex gives their assurance that there will be no disruption to services and direct customers with questions to call 01603 486413.

