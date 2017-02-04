We wish to congratulate Hansle Guichardo. His beautiful picture of Wanaka, New Zealand has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.
I have to agree with everyone that says that New Zealand weather is one of the most unstable in the planet.
Rain was falling in Wanaka when I arrived the night before my attempt at photographing sunrise at the Wanaka Tree. The lady at the hotel said that the forecast called for clearing skies the next day, but I was pretty skeptical after 4 days of rainy weather.
When I woke up in the wee hours of the morning, I saw stars in the sky and immediately got up and left. Little did I know that I would witness one of the most epic sunrises that I have ever seen.
