Wanaka, New Zealand by Hansle Guichardo

By Hansle Guichardo »
Nikon D750 | Nikon 14-24mm | 1.3 seconds | f11 | 50

Well done, Hansle Guichardo

We wish to congratulate Hansle Guichardo. His beautiful picture of Wanaka, New Zealand has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.

Photo of the Week • The story
Hansle GuichardoTree on Fire | Wanaka, New Zealand.

I have to agree with everyone that says that New Zealand weather is one of the most unstable in the planet.

Rain was falling in Wanaka when I arrived the night before my attempt at photographing sunrise at the Wanaka Tree. The lady at the hotel said that the forecast called for clearing skies the next day, but I was pretty skeptical after 4 days of rainy weather.

When I woke up in the wee hours of the morning, I saw stars in the sky and immediately got up and left. Little did I know that I would witness one of the most epic sunrises that I have ever seen.

