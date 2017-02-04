Photo of the Week • The story

Tree on Fire | Wanaka, New Zealand.

I have to agree with everyone that says that New Zealand weather is one of the most unstable in the planet.

Rain was falling in Wanaka when I arrived the night before my attempt at photographing sunrise at the Wanaka Tree. The lady at the hotel said that the forecast called for clearing skies the next day, but I was pretty skeptical after 4 days of rainy weather.

When I woke up in the wee hours of the morning, I saw stars in the sky and immediately got up and left. Little did I know that I would witness one of the most epic sunrises that I have ever seen.

