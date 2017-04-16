Visualisation and Realisation

Visualisation and Realisation by Rafael Rojas
Visualisation is important to the photographer, but this can take various forms. Rafael Rojas explains how to approach this important technique to ensure you get the best images in all situations

I think the idea of ‘visualisation’, made popular by Ansel Adams, has always been a bit overemphasised by quite a number of photographers of the landscape who have followed in the steps of the great master. Visualisation (some people refer to it as pre-visualisation, which is a redundancy) was a term initially coined by Adams to refer to the situation where one sees the final photograph in the mind's eye while being confronted by the scene.

I think visualisation happens every time we are confronted by a scene and decide to make a photograph. Visualisation, for that matter, is very much linked to the realisation that there is ‘something’ in front of us that sparks the urge to make a photograph. What I find interesting, however, is the way this visualisation can happen sub-consciously or in a conscious way. The way it happens can very well depend on the...

Read the whole feature inside issue 74

Rafael Rojas

Rafael Rojas is a fine art photographer, author and lecturer, whose work has been awarded in the most prestigious international photography competitions. His Fine Art prints, sold internationally, form part of numerous private and public collections.

