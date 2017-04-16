Visualisation and Realisation

Did you enjoy this post?
I think the idea of ‘visualisation’, made popular by Ansel Adams, has always been a bit overemphasised by quite a number of photographers of the landscape who have followed in the steps of the great master. Visualisation (some people refer to it as pre-visualisation, which is a redundancy) was a term initially coined by Adams to refer to the situation where one sees the final photograph in the mind's eye while being confronted by the scene.
I think visualisation happens every time we are confronted by a scene and decide to make a photograph. Visualisation, for that matter, is very much linked to the realisation that there is ‘something’ in front of us that sparks the urge to make a photograph. What I find interesting, however, is the way this visualisation can happen sub-consciously or in a conscious way. The way it happens can very well depend on the...
