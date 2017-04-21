Vanguard ALTA Pro 2+ Tripod wins 2017 TIPA Award

April 19, 2017 - Vanguard, a leading provider of photography accessories, announced today that it’s been honoured with the TIPA award for Best New Tripod (2017) for its new Alta Pro 2+ 263 AB 100 Tripod.

The latest TIPA award adds to the ever growing list of awards Vanguard has received for its latest innovations, including the Red Dot award for the Alta Pro 2+ 263CT, part of the same family of tripods with the intuitive Multi-Angle Central Column.

This is Vanguard’s most versatile and innovative tripod yet! Among the many features that make this tripod stand out…

Multi-Angle Central Column that can be set up to almost any position in seconds. Maximum versatility for any style of photography, from macro or landscape.

Leading edge quarter-turn twist Rapid Action Locks, that combine the best of flip and twist locks for rapid setup.

Four leg angle settings (20°, 40°, 60° and 80°), clearly marked for precision

Alta Konect, a 3/8” attachment point to house an articulated or flexible arm for accessories.

ALTA Pro 2+ tripods deliver durable construction, intuitive design and quick easy setup for the ultimate photography experience.

The Alta Pro 2+ 263AB 100 includes an Arca Swiss compatible ball head with separate friction control.

These award winning tripods are part of the award winning Alta Collection that includes camera bags, backpacks and trolley cases. Clearly, 2017 will be a game-changing year for Vanguard and its many fans with thanks to what will be a record year of award winning innovation!

Alta Pro 2+ 263AB 100 Product Specification

Load Capacity: 7.0kg

Extended Height: 1,730mm

Minimum Height: <10mm

Central Column: Multi-Angle Central Column

Leg Angles: 4 - 20°, 40°, 60° and 80°

Leg Lock: 35° Rapid Action Lock

Material: Aluminum

Leg Sections: 3

Leg Diameter: 26mm

Head: Alta BH-100

Quick Shoe: QS-60 V2 (Arca Swiss Compatible)

Pan-Lock: Yes

Friction Control: Yes

Bubble Level: 2

Weight: 2.3kg

Folded Height: 740mm

Tripod Bag: Yes

