Triptychs III

Over the last couple of months Alain Briot has been looking at different aspects of triptychs. This month he looks at black and white and displays some lovely examples of his work ALAIN BRIOT

This is the third and final part of this three part series on triptychs. After looking at the fundamental aspects of triptychs in part one and at color triptych examples in part two, we are now going to look at black and white examples.

This essay consists of six series of triptychs. Each is inspired by a specific natural location or concept. The locations featured in this essay are the Grand Canyon, Antelope Canyon and Arcosanti. The concepts are clouds, trees and canyon forms.

Grand Canyon Black and White Triptychs

The three triptychs in this first section are not quite black and white. However, I decided to include them in this essay because even though they are technically ‘color’ images they are primarily monochromatic. Before making the images you see here I created another version in which I removed all the color. However, when turned into pure black and white these images became dull and lifeless. I therefore decided to...