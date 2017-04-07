The Vortex

The Vortex by Ian Plant
Enjoy Premium Content
Visual mass is an extremely important concept to be aware of when composing your images. Ian Plant explains what it is and how to use it to your advantage in your photographs

You may have noticed that some visual elements seem to attract the eye more strongly than others. The ability of a visual element to attract attention – its ‘eye catchiness,’ if you will – is known as visual mass. The concept of visual mass is an important one to photographic composition.

Think of visual mass as gravity: a large object, such as a star, has a lot of mass and therefore a lot of gravity, and can attract the attention of planets, asteroids, comets, and a bunch of other stellar objects. A relatively small object, such as a tiny asteroid, is unlikely to attract much with its relatively weak gravitational pull. The same goes for visual elements within the picture frame. Bold, powerful elements that immediately attract the eye and demand instant attention – these elements have a lot of visual mass. Elements that are relatively discreet don’t get noticed as much and therefore have less visual mass.

Keep in mind, however, that visual mass is not simply dictated by the relative size of an object. Color, tone, shape and other elements can give an object visual mass out of proportion with its physical size. Artists use the term ‘mass’ in the same way...

Read the whole feature inside issue 74

Did you enjoy this post?

Then please share it and let your friends know about it.

FavoriteLoadingAdd post to my favourites

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterGoogle+Pin on PinterestEmail to someone

Article Preview

This is a short preview of this premium article. To read the full feature please download the magazine. If you are not a paying member yet, you can choose one of our membership packages on this page or take advantage of our special offer below.

LPM Special Offer

Ian Plant is a full time professional nature photographer, writer, and adventurer. His work has appeared in numerous magazines, books and calendars, and he is a frequent contributor to Popular Photography and Outdoor Photographer magazines, among others.

View all posts by | Visit Website »

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.

  • Abstractions Part 2

    In the second part of his series on abstraction, Alain Briot discusses how to go about creating abstract photographs, starting with the selection of a…

    Read more »

  • Put Yourself in the Picture

    Put Yourself in the Picture

    Having a person in a landscape photograph can really bring it to life, but what do you do if there is no-one else around? Ian Plant suggests putting yourself in it!

    Read more »

  • Winter vs. Summer

    Winter in the mountains brings many unique patterns and an amazing quality of light. Getting out on the open slopes at higher elevations, however, can be a bit challenging. Trevor Anderson explains

    Read more »

  • Dare to be different

    Dare to be different

    Do you get frustrated when others don’t understand or appreciate what you are trying to achieve with your photography? Alister Benn offers advice

    Read more »

  • No Statement Needed

    No Statement Needed

    Have you ever felt the need to write a statement to explain your work to others? Rafael Rojas suggests not to, just let your work speak for itself instead

    Read more »

  • Valley of Fire By Trevor Anderson

    Valley of Fire

    Situated not far from Las Vegas, The Valley of Fire in Nevada, USA offers a very different wave of colours and scenes to the iconic town. Trevor Anderson

    Read more »