The Perfection Paradigm By Alister Benn

Technology today can offer a security blanket that covers many of our technical weaknesses. Alister Benn suggests we should continue to strive to overcome these weaknesses to get as close to perfection as possible

am certain I would be forgiven for thinking that, after so many years of personal development and dedication to making photographs, I’ve got it down? Surely I should have it right by now?“I used to be immodest, now I’m perfect!” – Alister Benn aged 14I hasten to add I am joking! But seriously, I would think that with all the technology at our fingertips, it would be easy to feel confident in the field that we’ve got what we hoped for. With the majority of us now shooting digitally it has become comforting to us to have the histogram, Live View and zoomable preview screens. We can check for blown highlights, blocked shadows and zoom in to 500% to check pixel level sharpness – they certainly didn’t have that in Ansel’s day.However, I have found myself caught short recently with RAW files that were not...

