SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art Lens

June 23rd 2017 - Introducing the world’s first and only* F1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens

A true high-speed lens that delivers a new dimension of visual experience

*Among interchangeable lens for digital SLRs as of February 2017

Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd is pleased to announce that the new SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art lens will have a Suggested Retail Price of £1,679.99 including VAT. Sigma and Canon mounts will be available to purchase in early July with Nikon mount following towards the end of July.



Accessories: Case, Cover Lens Cap

AF Mounts: SIGMA, NIKON, CANON

Appearance and specifications are subject to change without notice.

In taking photographs of starry skies or other celestial scenes at night, or of the seashore with a wide perspective, a large-diameter lens is a strong ally, since it allows the capture of a moving subject by adjusting shutter speed without relying on ISO sensitivity. With its full-frame 35mm coverage, 14mm focal length for an ultra-wide angle of view, F2 barrier-breaking F1.8, the SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art is the true high-speed ultra-wide-angle lens for which so many photographers have been waiting. Although some zoom lenses are available that can cover 14mm, the large diameter delivering F1.8 brightness is a singular advantage. Going beyond fast shutter speed, this lens can capture a swarm of fireflies with crystal clarity, a beautiful bokeh effect, and outstanding control of light streaking.

Key features

1. 14mm ultra-wide angle of view and F1.8 brightness deliver a new dimension of visual experience

By leveraging its extreme angle of view and the dramatic perspective this creates, an ultra-wide-angle lens can get up close and personal with a subject while at the same time taking in a vast background—an example of photography going beyond normal human vision.

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art combines the extremely deep depth of field that comes from an ultra-wide angle of view with the extremely shallow depth of field that comes from F1.8 brightness. The result is a sharply captured subject set against a vast background dramatically blurred with a beautiful bokeh effect. It is a highly impressive mode of photographic expression that until now simply has not existed.

Minimized chromatic aberrations

Three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and four SLD (Super Low Dispersion) glass elements help minimize transverse chromatic aberration, which tends to be noticeable in shots taken with ultra-wide-angle lenses. The result is outstanding image quality from the center of the image to the edges.

Featuring a large-diameter aspherical lens element

The SIGMA 12-24mmF4 DG HSM | Art was the first SIGMA lens to feature a large ⌀80mm aspherical lens element. Building on the expertise derived from this success, the new lens features a large ⌀80mm precision-molded glass aspherical lens as its front element. This technology has made possible the 14mm F1.8 specification—the first of its kind.

Minimized distortion

Serving as the front lens element, the large ⌀80mm precision-molded glass aspherical lens effectively minimizes distortion. Offering excellent peripheral brightness, this lens delivers outstanding image quality from the center to the edges.

Distinctive bokeh effect

Even at the 14mm ultra-wide-angle of view, F1.8 brightness makes possible a very shallow depth of field with the subject standing out dramatically against a bokeh background. It’s the unique mode of expression that only a large-diameter lens can deliver.

2. Seventh 35mm full-frame prime lens to join the Art line

Launched in 2012, the SIGMA 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art was the first lens in the Art line. Since then, SIGMA has developed a wide variety of lenses for the line, and the SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art is the seventh prime lens in the line to offer 35mm full-frame coverage. Now even stronger, the Art line sets the new standard for prime lenses in the ultra-high-megapixel era.

3. Other features

Fast AF with full-time manual override

Note: The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type

Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11

Available SIGMA USB DOCK

Makes customization and flexible adjustment possible

Available Mount Conversion Service

Allows use with another camera body

Rounded diaphragm

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system “A1”

Made in Japan

With outstanding craftsmanship

The lens barrel is engraved with the year of release

Further information: Sigma Global Vision