The Lone Tree Impact

The Lone Tree Impact By David Hay
Have you ever seen a tree standing alone in a landscape and thought it would make a good picture? You are not alone. David Hay explains why the lone tree is such a popular subject for photographers
Why are lone trees such a popular subject for landscape photographers? As a photographic judge, I see many images of lone trees every year. Most of these trees now feel like old friends, as I have seen them photographed in so many ways and in all the different seasons. The iconic lone trees turn up in places such as Yosemite in winter, in a gap in Hadrian’s Wall, in limestone pavements in England and on Rannoch Moor in Scotland.

In fact, there are three different lone trees that feature on the route to Rannoch Moor through Glencoe. The first, a rowan tree, grows out of a crack in a large boulder on the left-hand side of the road. The next tree was one of the most photographed trees in Scotland, until it blew down several years ago in a storm. It grew on a small island in Loch Na H-Achlaise, a loch (lake) in the Rannoch Moor area of Scotland. I was actually...

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

