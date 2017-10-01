The Joy of Summer Holidays

Landscape photography can be a tiring endeavour at the best of times, but, as Adam Burton is discovering, when you have children at home it can be even more difficult! ADAM BURTON

This month’s article has not been the easiest to write. It’s August and we are in the middle of the summer holiday season here in the UK, which for a family with three young children means distractions. Constant distractions! As I try to focus my thoughts on writing, my eldest is bouncing toy cars down the stairs, while the other two are squabbling over drawing pencils. With three children, you are pretty much guaranteed to have one grumpy about something or other!

Where am I going with this? Ah yes, the holiday season. Summer is pretty much accepted as most landscape photographers’ least favourite season. Good weather and harsh sunlight conspire to drain atmosphere out of our photographs, while locations can be crowded with people. There is good light to be found around...