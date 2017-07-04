The Importance of Revision

The Importance of Revision
Revisiting a previous location might seem a waste of time, but Nicolas Alexander Otto argues that it allows you to track your progression as a photographer, but also to capture previously unseen details
NICOLAS ALEXANDER OTTO

Oftentimes, as landscape photographers, we prefer exploring uncharted territory, going where other photographers have not been or photographed before. We do this mostly because we are in search of a great new addition for our portfolio or something that we have not yet seen online, in the hope that it will impress our followers on social media.

Visiting new locations is also essential to the progression of the artistic vision, as it means new challenges for the eye and mind. Each newly acquired experience translates, over time, into the basis for what we know and covet as ‘photographic skill’.

I want to argue, though, that it is nevertheless just as important to revisit places that one has already visited, since these hold the potential to test what we have learned over time in a familiar setting. These opportunities offer us...

Nicolas Otto

Nicolas Alexander Otto is a young landscape photographer based in Germany. Starting out back in 2008, what once was a sporadic past time has slowly become a semi-professional part time job.

