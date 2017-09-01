The Craft of Planning a Trip

The first step to a successful photography trip is in its planning. In this article, Nicolas Alexander Otto some advice on the best ways to go about planning your next expedition NICOLAS A OTTO

When it comes to landscape photography, according to some, there is nothing more important than the process in the field: roaming, scouting, and then placing the camera at the right time at the right spot, choosing the right camera settings, and pressing the shutter. I beg to differ. I deem it even more important to carefully craft your photography trip in order to make the most out of the money and time invested.

During my theoretical workshops I always spend time teaching the basics of planning and scheduling an itinerary for photography trips and many of my clients are surprised how much work can be done before grabbing the camera and are thankful for the insight on this topic. With this two-part article I wish to argue for this rather systematic approach to photography and offer some insight into how I scout for and schedule my itinerary before leaving for my destination. The first part centres on my take on scouting to find general photography locations, while the second part will focus on precise location scouting and preparing a concrete itinerary.

So, let's start with the initial scouting. For many, the first step to finding something to photograph is simply by...