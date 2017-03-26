The Complication of Digital Cameras

The complication of digital cameras
Enjoy Premium Content
Digital cameras have given us a lot of power and a wealth of features, but at the expense of added complexity. David Hay looks back to a simpler time and shows us how he simplifies his digital photography

When I used to use a film camera I simply focused, checked the exposure and pressed the button. The decisions about ISO and White Balance had been made weeks before when I bought Daylight or Tungsten film of the appropriate film speed. When autofocus and auto exposure were added it meant that a picture could be taken instantly to catch a fleeting moment and then the settings could be checked and fine-tuned if the opportunity was still there.

The arrival of digital cameras required us to make more decisions as each exposure could have a different ISO or White Balance, as well as different exposure and focus settings. However, having the freedom to set these things for every frame is one of the great advantages of digital photography, so I won’t complain.

Teaching photography in the old days was easy. No matter what brand of camera the pupil turned up with, they all had a shutter speed dial, an aperture ring and a focus ring. A quick glance at a dial showed the current setting and it was easy to change directly to any other one. However, you couldn’t tell...

Did you enjoy this post?

Then please share it and let your friends know about it.

FavoriteLoadingAdd post to my favourites

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterGoogle+Pin on PinterestEmail to someone

Article Preview

This is a short preview of this premium article. To read the full feature please download the magazine. If you are not a paying member yet, you can choose one of our membership packages on this page or take advantage of our special offer below.

LPM Special Offer

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

View all posts by | Visit Website »

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.

  • Abstractions Part 2

    In the second part of his series on abstraction, Alain Briot discusses how to go about creating abstract photographs, starting with the selection of a…

    Read more »

  • Put Yourself in the Picture

    Put Yourself in the Picture

    Having a person in a landscape photograph can really bring it to life, but what do you do if there is no-one else around? Ian Plant suggests putting yourself in it!

    Read more »

  • Winter vs. Summer

    Winter in the mountains brings many unique patterns and an amazing quality of light. Getting out on the open slopes at higher elevations, however, can be a bit challenging. Trevor Anderson explains

    Read more »

  • Dare to be different

    Dare to be different

    Do you get frustrated when others don’t understand or appreciate what you are trying to achieve with your photography? Alister Benn offers advice

    Read more »

  • No Statement Needed

    No Statement Needed

    Have you ever felt the need to write a statement to explain your work to others? Rafael Rojas suggests not to, just let your work speak for itself instead

    Read more »

  • Valley of Fire By Trevor Anderson

    Valley of Fire

    Situated not far from Las Vegas, The Valley of Fire in Nevada, USA offers a very different wave of colours and scenes to the iconic town. Trevor Anderson

    Read more »

  • The Perfection Paradigm By Alister Benn

    The Perfection Paradigm

    Technology today can offer a security blanket that covers many of our technical weaknesses. Alister Benn suggests we should continue to strive to overcome

    Read more »