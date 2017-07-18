The Big Switch

Switching your equipment can be a major step. If you have become used to a specific brand, changing to another can take a lot of thought. Mark Bauer recently made the switch and describes his experiences MARK BAUER

I have just returned from a trip to Italy, where I was shooting around the shores of Lakes Como, Maggiore and Orta. This trip was significant for two reasons: firstly, it was the first time I’d been to the region since returning to the UK twenty-one years ago, after living and working in Milan for two years, and secondly, it was the first time in a decade that I wasn’t shooting with a Canon digital SLR as my main camera. In fact, I didn’t have any Canon equipment with me.

I have recently taken what for me was a very large step and switched systems to the Fuji GFX, their mirrorless medium format camera. It’s a big step because I’m not impulsive nor am I someone who chops and changes equipment. The last time I changed systems was when I switched to digital – the reason being that neither Nikon nor Pentax, whose 35mm and medium format film cameras I was shooting with, had a full-frame digital offering back then. I’ve been with Canon ever since.

So, why the switch now? Well, firstly, I need to address a photographic myth – the one which says that equipment is not important. “Photographers, not cameras, create photographs” is a mantra that is often repeated. “A great photographer will take great pictures with any equipment” is another. While there is quite a lot of truth in these statements, they fall short of telling the whole story. For example...