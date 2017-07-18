The Big Switch

I have just returned from a trip to Italy, where I was shooting around the shores of Lakes Como, Maggiore and Orta. This trip was significant for two reasons: firstly, it was the first time I’d been to the region since returning to the UK twenty-one years ago, after living and working in Milan for two years, and secondly, it was the first time in a decade that I wasn’t shooting with a Canon digital SLR as my main camera. In fact, I didn’t have any Canon equipment with me.
I have recently taken what for me was a very large step and switched systems to the Fuji GFX, their mirrorless medium format camera. It’s a big step because I’m not impulsive nor am I someone who chops and changes equipment. The last time I changed systems was when I switched to digital – the reason being that neither Nikon nor Pentax, whose 35mm and medium format film cameras I was shooting with, had a full-frame digital offering back then. I’ve been with Canon ever since.
So, why the switch now? Well, firstly, I need to address a photographic myth – the one which says that equipment is not important. “Photographers, not cameras, create photographs” is a mantra that is often repeated. “A great photographer will take great pictures with any equipment” is another. While there is quite a lot of truth in these statements, they fall short of telling the whole story. For example...
I found this a very interesting read Dimitri, i nearly changed to a new system this year but decided to go for one more DSLR in the shape of the Canon 5D MK IV, while i was lugging all my gear around Northumberland last week, I thought about the article and wish i had gone for a mirrorless system now. Next time.
John, you have no idea how many times I have thought about it myself. Still, every time I change my mind and stick to the Olympus micro 4/3 system. (Y)