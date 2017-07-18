The Big Switch

The Big Switch
Switching your equipment can be a major step. If you have become used to a specific brand, changing to another can take a lot of thought. Mark Bauer recently made the switch and describes his experiences
MARK BAUER

I have just returned from a trip to Italy, where I was shooting around the shores of Lakes Como, Maggiore and Orta. This trip was significant for two reasons: firstly, it was the first time I’d been to the region since returning to the UK twenty-one years ago, after living and working in Milan for two years, and secondly, it was the first time in a decade that I wasn’t shooting with a Canon digital SLR as my main camera. In fact, I didn’t have any Canon equipment with me.

I have recently taken what for me was a very large step and switched systems to the Fuji GFX, their mirrorless medium format camera. It’s a big step because I’m not impulsive nor am I someone who chops and changes equipment. The last time I changed systems was when I switched to digital – the reason being that neither Nikon nor Pentax, whose 35mm and medium format film cameras I was shooting with, had a full-frame digital offering back then. I’ve been with Canon ever since.

So, why the switch now? Well, firstly, I need to address a photographic myth – the one which says that equipment is not important. “Photographers, not cameras, create photographs” is a mantra that is often repeated. “A great photographer will take great pictures with any equipment” is another. While there is quite a lot of truth in these statements, they fall short of telling the whole story. For example...

Read the whole feature inside issue 77

Mark Bauer

Mark Bauer is one of the UK’s leading landscape photographers with work published worldwide. He is the author of 3 books, including ‘The Landscape Photography Workshop’ (with Ross Hoddinott).

  1. I found this a very interesting read Dimitri, i nearly changed to a new system this year but decided to go for one more DSLR in the shape of the Canon 5D MK IV, while i was lugging all my gear around Northumberland last week, I thought about the article and wish i had gone for a mirrorless system now. Next time.

