Symmetry and Simplicity By Dimitri Vasileiou

I
Dimitri Vasileiou takes some time to reflect on his past experiences in photography and uses them to describe how time is important to photographers at various levels of knowledge
can only vaguely remember my first approach to landscape photography, as it was quite a long time ago. Memories fade away and details seem to escape my recollection. However, I still remember – very vividly – how passionate I used to feel about photography when I started appreciating nature and our environment. I still get shivers up my spine when I observe a sunrise; a new day dawning.
I still have strong memories of how I used to try to find the best composition possible when visiting a location, only to be disappointed once I had returned back at home and was looking at the results on the computer screen. I used to have thoughts of gear failure, or how I should perhaps upgrade my camera to a better model.
In time, I started studying other people’s pictures, listening to their advice, and critiquing my own pictures – I was trying really hard to improve. I believe that there were many...
Add post to my favourites
About Dimitri Vasileiou
Dimitri Vasileiou is a highly acclaimed landscape photographer, writer and photographic workshop leader. A professional photographer for several years, he was born in Greece and currently resides in Scotland.
View all posts by Dimitri Vasileiou | Visit Website »
Your Comments