Swedish Lapland

Swedish Lapland
Views: 32
Travelling through Sweden on Nordic skis is a photographic adventure of a lifetime. Sleeping in mountain huts, seeing the Northern Lights and coming through a blizzard are just some of the experiences Lizzie Shepherd encountered
LIZZIE SHEPHERD

I am no stranger to photographing on skis, having combined my love of Nordic skiing with photography on many previous holidays. Until this trip, however, outings on skis were limited to day trips only and usually at a time of year when the days were quite long and I could take my time, stopping for photography as often as my long suffering husband, Rob, could bear!

This year we were going to be skiing part of the famous Kunsleden or King’s Trail in Arctic Sweden – something we wanted to do for many years. You can do it as part of an organised group but we opted to go alone, confidence gained from having skied a little bit of the well-marked trail on a previous visit to the area. Our route would take us over around 100km of mixed terrain, from Abisko to Kebnekaise, staying at mountain huts each night.

The route is well marked but travels through some very remote mountainous scenery; the weather can be brutal and there is no mobile phone signal and no electricity nor running water at any of the huts. First and foremost, we had to...

Read the whole feature inside issue 78

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterGoogle+Pin on PinterestEmail to someone
Lizzie Shepherd

Lizzie is a full-time professional photographer based in North Yorkshire and specialising in landscape, nature and travel photography. She runs small group workshop and offers 1-2-1 tuition.

View all posts by | Visit Website »

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.