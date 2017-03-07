Sugar Loaf State Park, California, USA by Dan Wheeler

Intimate Landscapes

This picture was captured at Sugar Loaf State Park in Northern California. We just had our first real rain for a while. This was a good opportunity to go out and capture these waterfalls – the beautiful fall colors were very welcomed also.

Sugar Loaf State Park, California, USA

Nikon D810, Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8, f/11, 25sec, ISO 100 Dan Wheeler

