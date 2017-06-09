Did you enjoy this post?
St Monans, Fife, Scotland
Canon 6D, Canon 16-35mm f/4L, f/11, 4sec, ISO 640
A winter storm was hitting the east coast of Scotland so I decided to go to the Fife fishing village of St Monans to capture some of the drama.
I wanted to shoot from the zig-zag sea wall but the sea was wild and unforgiving, the incoming tide meant I had to wait and watch. Once the high tide had passed I braved the wall. Sea spray and wave strikes caused problems and I wanted to capture just enough of the movement to show the drama and power of the water.
I managed to capture six frames before retreating to safety of the village.
