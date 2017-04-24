Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is a landscape photographer’s paradise. Trevor Anderson shares some advice on how to make the most of the event and walk away with some superb images

The days are starting to get longer, the weather is starting to get warmer, and flowers are starting to bloom. Indeed, the signs of spring are in full force. The start of spring usually brings a familiar and favorite event to life: The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. I have visited this festival a few times over the last decade and I have enjoyed seeing the new colors and rotating tulip field locations each year. I consider what might be in store for the 2017 festival and offer some suggestions based on my experience in photographing tulip fields.

The winter of 2017 has finally been a bit colder and wetter than the past few years. This suggests that the spring blooms will be a bit more delayed than previous years and tulips should start blooming in the first week of April, peaking in the middle of the month. Here is a link which illustrates the floral type, location, and maturity of the bloom: http://www.tulips.com/bloommap. In terms of the locations listed on that map, I would advise avoiding the Roozengaarde plots as they tend to be the busiest and most challenging to photograph.

Photographing the tulips is both easy and difficult...

Read the whole feature inside issue 74

Trevor Anderson

I am Trevor Anderson and I am a Pacific Northwest based Photographer. With the immense natural beauty and recreational opportunities available in my region, I was drawn to exploring the moods of nature while hiking at a relatively young age.

