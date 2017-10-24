SIGMA 16mm f/1.4 DC DN

A new solution for mirrorless camera users

The second in a series combining f/1.4 brightness and a compact body. Introducing a new high-performance, large-diameter wide-angle lens.

• A new system for mirrorless cameras

• Bright prime functionality to experience photography at its best

• Image quality rivalling that of our Art line lenses

• Micro Four Thirds and Sony E-mount

The new SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary is the world’s first interchangeable lens for mirrorless Sony E-mount cameras in the APS-C format to offer a 24mm focal length (35mm equivalent) and F1.4 brightness. The lens for Micro Four Thirds offers a 32mm focal length (35mm equivalent) with the same f-number of 1.4. This is the large-diameter wide-angle lens for which mirrorless camera users have been waiting.

Developed to feature a lightweight, compact package for everyday use, SIGMA DN lenses for mirrorless cameras deliver superior performance covering the key focal lengths. The new lens builds on the success of the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, which SIGMA released in 2016 as the first in a new series of prime lenses for mirrorless cameras. The 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary also combines F1.4 brightness with top-level optical performance.

Sharing its development concept with the SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary features a lens structure with 16 elements in 13 groups and includes the finest materials. This lens effectively minimises optical aberrations and offers superb resolution at wide-open aperture and throughout the aperture range. The optical design and stepping motor deliver smooth autofocus during video shooting, while the mount features a special sealing for a dust- and splash-proof design.

About the lens name

SIGMA lenses with “DC” in the name are designed for optimal performance on cameras with APS-C image sensors. When a DC lens is used with a camera with a full-frame image sensor, vignetting will occur. Photographers are advised to adjust image area settings for optimal image results. SIGMA lenses with “DN” in the name are designed for optimal performance on cameras with a short flange back distance.

Key features

A new system for mirrorless cameras

Over the years, SIGMA has built an extensive line-up of bright prime lenses ranging from wide-angle to telephoto. Now, for mirrorless cameras, SIGMA is developing a range of interchangeable lenses that feature a lightweight, compact package for convenient daily shooting while delivering superior performance and covering the key focal lengths.

Released in 2016 as the first of a new series of prime lenses for mirrorless cameras, the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary combined F1.4 brightness with top-level optical performance. In order to achieve this low f-number in a large-diameter Contemporary lens, SIGMA took on a wide variety of challenges, leveraging its latest optical design technologies, incorporating updated video capabilities and utilising in-camera digital correction to further improve the lens’ optical quality. While prioritising optical performance, SIGMA developed a lightweight, compact package with steady AF that is truly easy to operate.

Like the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary features SIGMA’s latest design technologies to offer F1.4 brightness while minimizing optical aberrations.

The first in this SIGMA series of prime lenses for mirrorless cameras was the standard prime 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, now followed by the wide-angle prime 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary. Going forward, SIGMA will add a telephoto lens to the series, making it a new and complete system for mirrorless camera users.

In addition, the SIGMA Art line includes three lenses for mirrorless cameras that cover a range of photographic needs: 19mm F2.8 DN | Art, 30mm F2.8 DN | Art, and 60mm F2.8 DN | Art. These lenses require no digital processing to correct for optical aberrations, instead using the optical system to minimize them.

Current lineup and road map for mirrorless cameras

Bright prime functionality to experience photography at its best

A bright prime lens is the ideal way to experience the essence of the art of photography. Simply select a focal length that matches the image and enjoy complete control of the depth of field.

The 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary is the world’s first interchangeable lens for mirrorless Sony E-mount cameras in the APS-C format to offer a 24mm focal length (35mm equivalent) and F1.4 brightness. The lens for Micro Four Thirds offers a 32mm focal length (35mm equivalent) with the same bright F1.4 aperture. This is the large-diameter wide-angle lens for which mirrorless camera users have been waiting.

Image quality rivalling that of our Art line lenses

With 16 elements in 13 groups, the optical system features a multitude of high-tech and high-end components, including three FLD glass elements, two SLD glass elements, and two moulded glass aspherical elements. This optical system minimizes optical aberrations and ensures outstanding resolution at wide-open aperture and throughout the aperture range. In particular, the two aspherical lens elements have ultra-high-precision surfaces polished to tolerances under 10 nanometres, minimizing the onion ring bokeh effect that some aspherical elements produce and ensuring clear image quality throughout the frame. In addition, the structure of the optical system gently bends light to minimize sagittal coma flare and deliver optimal optical performance from the centre of the frame to the edges. The result is a smooth, round bokeh effect with ample light volume throughout the frame.

Other features

The stepping motor delivers excellent autofocus with quiet performance

The optical design and stepping motor deliver smooth autofocus during video shooting. The lens design fully accommodates the Fast Hybrid AF of Sony E-mount cameras for super-fast autofocus functionality. Using face recognition AF results in consistent autofocusing on faces, even as the subjects move.

Dust- and splash-proof design

The mount features a special sealing to make the lens an excellent choice in a wide variety of conditions.

Large lens hood (supplied) to keep out harmful rays

The lens hood cuts harmful rays that can negatively affect photographs while also minimizing reflectivity within the hood itself. The hood also features a rubber construction and a non-slip groove to make it easy to hold in a variety of shooting situations.

Designed to minimise flare and ghosting

Made in Japan with outstanding craftsmanship

TSC* used for a more compact structure and enhanced performance.

Thermally Stable Composite (TSC) offers thermal expansion characteristics similar to those of aluminium. Since parts made with TSC expand and contract less due to changes in temperature, they tend to perform better under extreme conditions and help maintain the performance of the lens. TSC also offers outstanding elasticity. Compared to polycarbonate containing 20% glass, TSC offers approximately 70% higher elasticity. Compared to polycarbonate containing 30% glass, it offers 25% higher elasticity. (Comparison is between SIGMA-produced components.)

Available Mount Conversion Service

The Mount Conversion Service allows users to change mounts between Sony E-mount and Micro Four Thirds (this is a chargeable service).

Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system: A1

9-blade diaphragm

Brass bayonet mount

Year of release marked for user convenience

For more information about the SIGMA GLOBAL VISION line-up of fine lenses, please visit the official SIGMA global website:

Specifications: All figures based on Sony E-mount

Lens construction: 16 elements in 13 groups Minimum aperture: F16 Filter size: 67mm

Angle of view (DC): 83.2° Minimum focusing distance: 25cm / 9.8in.

Dimensions (diameter x length): φ72.2mm×92.3mm / 2.8in. ×3.6in

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (Rounded diaphragm) Maximum magnification ratio: 1:9.9

Weight: 405g / 14.3oz.

Accessories

PETAL TYPE LENS HOOD LH716-01 (supplied): Barcode No. : TBD

FRONT CAP LCF III 67mm (supplied): 0085126 929473

REAR CAP LCR II (supplied)

Sony E-mount: 0085126 929879 Micro Four Thirds: 0085126 929862

SIGMA WR PROTECTOR 67mm: 0085126 930943

SIGMA PROTECTOR 67mm: 0085126 931070

SIGMA WR UV FILTER 67mm: 0085126 930684

SIGMA WR CIRCULAR PL FILTER 67 mm: 0085126 930813

SIGMA WR CERAMIC PROTECTOR 67mm：0085126 931803

