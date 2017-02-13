Shattered Expectations By Ian Plant

What do you do if the pictures you want aren’t available? If the weather gets in the way, or an expected event doesn’t occur it can be very disappointing, but Ian Plant suggests trying to make the most of whatever presents itself

I

recently spent a week in Hawaii’s Volcanoes National Park, located on the Big Island of Hawaii. I went there hoping to photograph flowing lava on the surface, but a combination of bad weather (over nine inches of rain in just four days!) and bad luck (no accessible surface flows during my visit) kept me from getting what I wanted. Excitement before a trip for what might be can often run aground on the hard rocks of reality, shattering expectations in the process. The best thing you can do is to stop chasing expectations and instead focus on what you have right in front of you.Exploring in between periods of heavy rain, I found myself fascinated by the twisted landscape of the park, formed as flowing lava quickly cooled and hardened. There are a seemingly infinite variety of shapes, swirls and mysterious forms in the tortured rock, and I quickly...

