San Juan Mountains, Colorado, USA by Patrick F Dillon

This was one of the worst and best days of my life concerning landscape photography. I eagerly ventured out to capture the fresh snow now lightly covering the peaks of the beautiful San Juan Mountains of Southwest Colorado after a fall storm was moving out of the area. The snow level was above 10,000 feet so I decided to make a run for one of my favorite overlooks high in the alpine above the tree line. The road was covered with snow no more than two inches deep so I kept on going despite the slippery conditions and steep terrain.

At one point I had the door open and, with my faithful dog in hand, I was ready to jump out of my truck, as I couldn’t get it to stop sliding backwards towards a steep drop off. Exhausted, I spent the better part of the afternoon trying to get out of a dangerous predicament that sadly put a quick halt to my earlier plans.

Though I didn’t deserve it for being so careless, on my way back down a stunningly beautiful sunset broke out on the Grenadier and Needle Mountains that highlighted some of the most gorgeous peaks in the lower US. By the time I had set up, the beautiful red highlights on the peaks had begun to fade a bit but the color in the clouds began to intensify. It was extremely bright and a joy to look at. I only had time for a quick shot so I made the best of it. I was able to capture, from left to right: Knife Point, Sunlight, Monitor, Animas, the tip of Eolus behind Animas, Peak Fifteen, and finally, Turret Peak. I felt very fortunate to come out of this adventure unharmed and I thanked God for helping me turn a bad situation into something so beautiful.

Add post to my favourites