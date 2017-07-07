Rothwell, Lincolnshire, England by Louis Murphy

INTIMATE LANDSCAPES
Rothwell, Lincolnshire, England by Louis Murphy
Rothwell, Lincolnshire, England
Canon 6D, Canon 24-105mm f/4L IS, f/8, 1/30sec, ISO 800
LOUIS MURPHY

This photo was taken in a local area of woodland at Rothwell, Lincolnshire, England in the Lincolnshire Wolds. I was instantly struck by the variety of colour and so I set off up the hill in order to compose a downward facing image, and hence cut out the sky and not risk any blown highlights. Except for a slight white balance and contrast tweak, this picture is straight out of the camera.

