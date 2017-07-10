Registration Opens for 2017 PhotoPlus Expo Conference + Expo

Early Bird Special Pricing Ends July 11

Largest Photography Conference and Expo in North America Offers Early Bird Pricing

For More Than 100 Photo Walks, Master Classes, and Seminars

July 6, 2017 — If you love taking photos or creating videos and want to learn how to improve your skills, the annual PhotoPlus International Conference + Expo at the Jacob Javits Center in New York from October 25-28 is a must-attend event. PhotoPlus is the largest photographic conference and Expo in North America where manufacturers showcase the latest technologies and renowned photographers and filmmakers share their secrets to success through dozens of educational seminars and photo walks. Early bird discounts on conference passes, seminars, and photo walks are available through July 11 by visiting photoplusexpo.com and free registration to the 3-day Expo is available through September 12.

“The PhotoPlus Conference and Expo provides extensive education and growth opportunities for professionals and enthusiasts alike ranging from lighting, portraiture, post-production, filmmaking, business classes, and so much more,” explains Mike Gangel, Show Director at PhotoPlus Expo. “Our vast schedule of photo walks, master classes, conference seminars, keynotes, and portfolio reviews, combined with our large Expo hall filled with hundreds of exhibitors demonstrating the latest imaging technologies, has created a wonderful playground for anyone who loves the visual arts.”

PhotoPlus Expo offers the widest selection of educational programming outside a formal university classroom. Presented by world class instructors, attendees will leave PhotoPlus with a new level of knowledge they can apply to their craft and their business.

Early Bird Discounts on World Class Education

Attendees of this year’s PhotoPlus Expo will have an opportunity to take advantage of special early bird pricing on several conference packages including discounts on Full Conference Passes, a 2-day Film package by Future Media Concepts (FMC), dozens of seminars and photo walks, three keynote presentations, and comprehensive programming for photography using Drones. Early registration ensures access to the widest selection of educational programming before sessions sell out, including more than 60 new classes.

This year, Master Classes will be included with any 4-day conference pass (Wednesday-Saturday), 3-day pass (Thursday-Saturday) or 1-day passes (choice of any day, Wednesday-Saturday).

PHOTO+ Members

Members of PHOTO+ (PhotoServe.com and WPPI) will save 30% on all conference seminar pass options including a Full Conference Pass, One Day Conference Pass, individual seminars as well as Master Class, Photo Walk, and Drone+ purchases. Attendees can choose to become PHOTO+ members ($150.00) before or during the registration process to access exclusive discounts on conference passes, year-round vendor and product discounts, free subscriptions to PDN and Rangefinder magazines, discounts on contest entries throughout the year, and much more.

The price of a Full Conference Pass is $549.00 and a One Day Conference Pass is $299.00 for non-members. PHOTO+ members will save over $300 off the onsite price of the 4-Day pass and over $200 off the onsite price of the 1-Day pass when they register by July 11.

VIP Status

If you are looking to completely immerse yourself in PhotoPlus Expo, register as a VIP attendee and receive exclusive access, discounts, and opportunities for the entire duration of the event. With a VIP Expo badge, attendees will receive:

Three-day admission to PhotoPlus Expo with instant badge pick-up at the VIP Customer Service Desk

Admission and priority seating for keynote presentations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

The Official PPE VIP Bag packed with special promotions from a variety of exhibitors. More than 100 bags will include a Golden Ticket that can be redeemed for a special prize valued up to $250, including photo gear, gift cards and more! Prize sponsors include B&H Photo and others. VIP status is extremely limited.

The Expo

More than 200 exhibitors and brands of imaging hardware, software, and accessories will be on hand to demonstrate the latest technology in the world of photography and filmmaking, conduct free educational presentations at their booth, and offer special discounts on products and services throughout the Expo.

Additional learning opportunities can be found inside the Adobe Theater, which will be conveniently located on the show floor. Renowned photographers, filmmakers, and educators will conduct 30-minute seminars during the entire Expo to provide attendees with additional tips and tricks for improving their craft, and their business.

Further information and updates:

Website: http://www.photoplusexpo.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/photoplusexpo

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/photoplusexpo