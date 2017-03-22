Put Yourself in the Picture

Having a person in a landscape photograph can really bring it to life, but what do you do if there is no-one else around? Ian Plant suggests putting yourself in it!

Winter is a tough time for photography. When it is cold and icy outside, the creature comforts of home can be especially seductive. But as nature photographers, discomfort is our lot in life. So, I bundled up, laced on my ice cleats and headed out to the frozen winter wonderland of my home state of Minnesota. Or is that winter wasteland? Sometimes it is hard to tell the difference. I guess it comes down to attitude, and I vowed to keep my outlook positive. After all, good spirits are necessary when searching for photo inspiration.

I headed for a nearby waterfall, which I knew would be frozen from the most recent ‘polar vortex’ that had pushed extreme cold air down from the Arctic. After some tricky maneuvering through snow and ice, I managed to get behind the falls, which was by now a series of vertical ice columns. I spent some time exploring this wintry fortress of solitude and an idea began to blossom in my mind...

