Put Yourself in the Picture

Put Yourself in the Picture
Enjoy Premium Content
Having a person in a landscape photograph can really bring it to life, but what do you do if there is no-one else around? Ian Plant suggests putting yourself in it!

Winter is a tough time for photography. When it is cold and icy outside, the creature comforts of home can be especially seductive. But as nature photographers, discomfort is our lot in life. So, I bundled up, laced on my ice cleats and headed out to the frozen winter wonderland of my home state of Minnesota. Or is that winter wasteland? Sometimes it is hard to tell the difference. I guess it comes down to attitude, and I vowed to keep my outlook positive. After all, good spirits are necessary when searching for photo inspiration.

I headed for a nearby waterfall, which I knew would be frozen from the most recent ‘polar vortex’ that had pushed extreme cold air down from the Arctic. After some tricky maneuvering through snow and ice, I managed to get behind the falls, which was by now a series of vertical ice columns. I spent some time exploring this wintry fortress of solitude and an idea began to blossom in my mind...

Did you enjoy this post?

Then please share it and let your friends know about it.

FavoriteLoadingAdd post to my favourites

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterGoogle+Pin on PinterestEmail to someone

Article Preview

This is a short preview of this premium article. To read the full feature please download the magazine. If you are not a paying member yet, you can choose one of our membership packages on this page or take advantage of our special offer below.

LPM Special Offer

Ian Plant is a full time professional nature photographer, writer, and adventurer. His work has appeared in numerous magazines, books and calendars, and he is a frequent contributor to Popular Photography and Outdoor Photographer magazines, among others.

View all posts by | Visit Website »

Please add your comment below. You don't need to create an account, you can use your social media account if you wish.

  • Winter vs. Summer

    Winter in the mountains brings many unique patterns and an amazing quality of light. Getting out on the open slopes at higher elevations, however, can be a bit challenging. Trevor Anderson explains

    Read more »

  • Dare to be different

    Dare to be different

    Do you get frustrated when others don’t understand or appreciate what you are trying to achieve with your photography? Alister Benn offers advice

    Read more »

  • No Statement Needed

    No Statement Needed

    Have you ever felt the need to write a statement to explain your work to others? Rafael Rojas suggests not to, just let your work speak for itself instead

    Read more »

  • Valley of Fire By Trevor Anderson

    Valley of Fire

    Situated not far from Las Vegas, The Valley of Fire in Nevada, USA offers a very different wave of colours and scenes to the iconic town. Trevor Anderson

    Read more »

  • The Perfection Paradigm By Alister Benn

    The Perfection Paradigm

    Technology today can offer a security blanket that covers many of our technical weaknesses. Alister Benn suggests we should continue to strive to overcome

    Read more »

  • The Lone Tree Impact By David Hay

    The Lone Tree Impact

    Have you ever seen a tree standing alone in a landscape and thought it would make a good picture? You are not alone. David Hay has the article

    Read more »

  • The Cosmos in an Apple By Rafael Rojas

    The Cosmos in an Apple

    We all want to make extraordinary images, but to do so requires creativity and vision. Rafael Rojas talks about the process of creating extraordinary images

    Read more »