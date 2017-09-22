More time and book pages have been dedicated to ‘exposure theory’ than any other topic of photographic learning. In the days of film it was a serious undertaking to make ‘good exposures’ and a great deal of craft require to save role after roll of film.

With digital cameras we have many shortcuts available and becoming proficient in exposing a picture is no longer a hard task. In fact, we will go on to show just how easy it is.

This eBook will teach you everything you need to know about exposure in order to get out there and start capturing outstanding landscape images.

A Practical Guide To Exposure by Alister Benn

PDF format eBook, 57 pages, 26.5mb.

Price £2.99 - $3.99 - €3.58 (currency conversion is approximate)





