POTM March 2017 Winner Andrea Celli

Jökulsárlón, Iceland by Andrea Celli

By Andrea Celli »
Sony A7R II | Sony 16/35mm f/4 OSS | 13 sec | f/14 | 100

Photo of the Month March 2017 • Jökulsárlón, Iceland
Andrea Celli wins a Platinum membership for a year
We wish to congratulate Andrea Celli from Italy for being the winner of March 2017 Photo of the Month event with this beautiful picture. Top class capture, well done.
The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the May 2017 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine in high definition – do not miss it!

Story behind the picture

Andrea CelliI took this picture during a dawn shoot at the Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon, one of the greatest places in Iceland. I tried to combine warm and cold colours to create contrast between tones.

Finalists

