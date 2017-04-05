PHOTO OF THE MONTH

Andrea Celli wins a Platinum membership for a year
The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the May 2017 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine in high definition – do not miss it!
Story behind the picture
I took this picture during a dawn shoot at the Jökulsárlón glacier lagoon, one of the greatest places in Iceland. I tried to combine warm and cold colours to create contrast between tones.
