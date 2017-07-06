PHOTO OF THE MONTH

Did you enjoy this post?
Penmon, Anglesey, Wales by Rob Amsbury
The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the August 2017 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine in high definition – do not miss it!
Story behind the picture
Strangely quiet at Penmon point last night considering there was an Aurora alert for that evening, the only sounds being the lighthouse bell tolling and the waves swashing against the rocks. This location is usually brimming with photographers especially when such Astronomical events are on the menu. The Northern lights didn't show up in the end but a stunning sunset was more than an adequate consolation.Visit Website
