POTM June 2017 Winner Rob Amsbury

Penmon, Anglesey, Wales by Rob Amsbury

By Rob Amsbury »
Pentax K-1 | Pentax 15-30mm DFA | 1/10sec | f/14 | 400

Photo of the Month June 2017
Penmon, Anglesey, Wales by Rob Amsbury
We wish to congratulate Rob Amsbury from the UK for being the winner of June 2017 Photo of the Month with this beautiful picture. Rob Amsbury wins a Platinum membership for a year.
The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the August 2017 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine in high definition – do not miss it!

Story behind the picture

Rob AmsburyStrangely quiet at Penmon point last night considering there was an Aurora alert for that evening, the only sounds being the lighthouse bell tolling and the waves swashing against the rocks. This location is usually brimming with photographers especially when such Astronomical events are on the menu. The Northern lights didn't show up in the end but a stunning sunset was more than an adequate consolation.

Finalists

