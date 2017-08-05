PHOTO OF THE MONTH

The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the September 2017 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine in high definition – do not miss it!
Story behind the picture
I spent three days and two nights out at this location to get the perfect light. The first two days sunset and sunrise where covered completely in cloud and mist. On the last day before I had to go back to Anchorage I spent the whole night at this viewpoint. The sunset at midnight was fantastic and I stayed in my RV until the sunrise at 4:30 am. I was blessed with this very calm light on the Alaskan Range which reflected in the Chulitna River. This nice glow only stayed for few minutes before it disappeared. I was at the right time at the right place.Visit Website
One comment on “POTM July 2017 Winner Jurgen Weginger”
Thanks you very much!