Canon 1Ds Mark III | Canon 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6L IS | 1/160sec | f/11 | 250

We wish to congratulate Yulia Nazarenko from Russia for being the winner of January 2017 Photo of the Month event with this beautiful picture. Top class capture, well done.
The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the March 2017 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine in high definition – do not miss it!

Yulia NazarenkoTen days of shaking in a small micro-bus on the endless steppe without water, and with overnight rain and wind. Finally, the following morning I am standing at the edge of a rocky plateau.
At my feet, the dried-up bottom of an ancient sea. The Ustyurt Plateau in South-Western Kazakhstan.
It is extremely difficult to convey in words the flooding of feelings. Exhausted and still not fully dried up yet after the previous rainstorm, we managed to experience a view such as this one.

