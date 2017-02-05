Story behind the picture

Ten days of shaking in a small micro-bus on the endless steppe without water, and with overnight rain and wind. Finally, the following morning I am standing at the edge of a rocky plateau.

At my feet, the dried-up bottom of an ancient sea. The Ustyurt Plateau in South-Western Kazakhstan.

It is extremely difficult to convey in words the flooding of feelings. Exhausted and still not fully dried up yet after the previous rainstorm, we managed to experience a view such as this one.

