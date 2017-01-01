Robert wins a Platinum membership for a year

The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the February 2017 issue of LPM in high definition – do not miss it!

We wish to congratulate Robert Bonsels from Germany for being the winner of December 2016 Photo of the Month event with this beautiful picture. Top class capture, well done.



Story behind the picture

This is Bow Fiddle Rock, a very famous rock formation along the coast of Portknockie in Scotland. I arrived Portknockie in the late afternoon and after having a lovely portion of ‘Fish 'n Chips’, I went down to the coast to photograph the rock.

This spot is ideal to photograph during sunset as the sun goes down on the left of the scenery, which allows the rock to be bathed in gorgeous evening light. On this evening I was lucky to have some clouds on the sky right above the rock. I decided to take a longer exposure of almost 30 seconds to capture the dynamic movement in the clouds.