PHOTO OF THE MONTH

Cairano, Italy by Luigi Petruzziello
The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the June 2017 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine in high definition – do not miss it!
Story behind the picture
The picture was taken during an awesome morning light after the sunrise at Cairano. Cairano is a little county of the province, immersed in nature and characterized by an uncontaminated atmosphere.
I think seeing the sunrise at Cairano is an experience that must be lived!
