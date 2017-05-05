POTM April 2017 Winner Luigi Petruzziello

Cairano, Italy by Luigi Petruzziello

By Luigi Petruzziello »
Sony α7 | Zeiss Planar 50mm f/1.4 | 1/10sec | f/11 | 100

Photo of the Month April 2017
Cairano, Italy by Luigi Petruzziello
We wish to congratulate Luigi Petruzziello from Italy for being the winner of April 2017 Photo of the Month with this beautiful picture. Luigi Petruzziello wins a Platinum membership for a year.
The winner's picture as well as the top finalists will be published in the June 2017 issue of Landscape Photography Magazine in high definition – do not miss it!

Story behind the picture

Luigi PetruzzielloThe picture was taken during an awesome morning light after the sunrise at Cairano. Cairano is a little county of the province, immersed in nature and characterized by an uncontaminated atmosphere.
I think seeing the sunrise at Cairano is an experience that must be lived!

Finalists

