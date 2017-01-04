Piergiovanni Salimbeni I was born in the 1975 in a small valley in the North part of Italy. I am a sport optics opinion leader (binoculars and spotting scopes) and write my impressions on my website www.binomania.it



IN MY BAG Canon 7D Mark II

Canon 6D

Old Olympus E-1

Canon 17-40

Canon 70-200 F/4 IS USM

Canon 400 F 5.6

Kowa Telephoto Lens 500mm F5.6

Sigma 50mm F1.4

Sirui Carbon Tripod

Sirui Head

Lee Filter ND Grad

Hoya Super Lim Polarized

When did you start photography?

I started taking pictures in 2007 after a sports accident. I was stuck in bed with three broken vertebrae and my father took me 'the first photographic' magazines and a book by Joe Cornish.. It was love at first sight

Who are your favourite past or present photographers?

I love: Ansel Adams, Bill Brandt, Joe Cornish, Michael Kenna and Charlie Waite.

I also love the mastery of Philip Plisson.

What is your favourite and most inspiring location?

As an amateur astronomer I love desolate landscapes. So I love the simplicity: rocks and water. Unfortunately, in my area it is very hard to find uninhabited locations and I do a lot of hard work to choose "primordial" zones.

What are your future photographic plans?

I would like to dedicate myself to the long distance landscape (500-800mm). For this reason I have invested in the new Kowa Telephoto Lens. I tried it out in photo hunting and it has amazing quality thanks to fluoride lenses.

What advice would you give to our readers?

That photography should primarily be a relaxing activity and to always try to improve themselves and not compete with others. It's like the sport: the important thing is to participate.

Marina di Carrara, Tuscany, Italy by Piergiovanni Salimbeni



