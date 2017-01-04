In my free time I love to photograph the landscape. For work and family reasons I cannot move a lot, so I call myself a "local landscaper"
I currently use Canon equipment & Kowa Lens and on a Canon 6D. Kind Regards from Italy.
Canon 6D
Old Olympus E-1
Canon 17-40
Canon 70-200 F/4 IS USM
Canon 400 F 5.6
Kowa Telephoto Lens 500mm F5.6
Sigma 50mm F1.4
Sirui Carbon Tripod
Sirui Head
Lee Filter ND Grad
Hoya Super Lim Polarized
When did you start photography?
I started taking pictures in 2007 after a sports accident. I was stuck in bed with three broken vertebrae and my father took me 'the first photographic' magazines and a book by Joe Cornish.. It was love at first sight
Who are your favourite past or present photographers?
I love: Ansel Adams, Bill Brandt, Joe Cornish, Michael Kenna and Charlie Waite.
I also love the mastery of Philip Plisson.
What is your favourite and most inspiring location?
As an amateur astronomer I love desolate landscapes. So I love the simplicity: rocks and water. Unfortunately, in my area it is very hard to find uninhabited locations and I do a lot of hard work to choose "primordial" zones.
What are your future photographic plans?
I would like to dedicate myself to the long distance landscape (500-800mm). For this reason I have invested in the new Kowa Telephoto Lens. I tried it out in photo hunting and it has amazing quality thanks to fluoride lenses.
What advice would you give to our readers?
That photography should primarily be a relaxing activity and to always try to improve themselves and not compete with others. It's like the sport: the important thing is to participate.
Marina di Carrara, Tuscany, Italy by Piergiovanni Salimbeni • Photographer of the Week
VISIT THE PHOTOGRAPHER'S WEBSITE
Your Comments