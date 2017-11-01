Photographing Tonquin Valley

Trevor Anderson recently made a visit to the beautiful Tonquin Valley in Canada. He found that it is a great place to photograph, but is this the only thing he found? TREVOR ANDERSON

During the latter half of our summer photography trip to the Canadian Rockies, we had the joy of visiting the stunning Tonquin Valley in Jasper National Park. The sprawling evergreen meadows and the majestic panorama of 10,000 foot peaks were a sight to behold. There is definitely no shortage of spots to explore there. We had several amazing moments during our trip.

Getting into Tonquin Valley is a bit of a haul. One must acquire wilderness and backcountry camping permits for the area in advance. Once that is out of the way, it then requires a 13 mile hike along the Astoria River Trail to get to the most scenic part of the valley along the shores of Amethyst Lake. We ended up getting permits for the Clitheroe campground, which is situated 10 miles from the Astoria River trailhead. We reserved this spot for the shorter approach in and out, but in hindsight it would have been best to...