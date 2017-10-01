Photographing Berg Lake and Mt Robson

The Berg Lake Trail offers an amazing backcountry exposure to the Canadian Rockies. Trevor Anderson shares his experience and inspiration from this long but highly recommended trek TREVOR ANDERSON

I recently had the opportunity to spend over a week hiking through the Canadian Rockies. This area, with its stunning wildlife, glacial-fed waters and array of impressive mountains, never fails to disappoint. Numerous aspects of this trip stood out, but one of the most memorable parts was the trek to Berg Lake at the base of Mt. Robson. This spot is a landscape photographer’s paradise. We managed to get some great light and also learned things about the area which will be helpful for future visits to this stunning glacial lake.

There is a decent deal of effort involved in getting to the shores of Berg Lake. The start of the lake sits at 19km (11.8m) from the trailhead and gains 1,600 feet in the last few miles; needless to say it will definitely be easier for those who are aerobically inclined. With the variety of lakes, rivers, forest and waterfalls that are passed along the way, the entire reach of the trail is a feast for the senses. The 150ft massive Emperor Falls, which rests in the shadow of an impressive view of Mt. Robson, is a...