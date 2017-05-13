PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE MONTH

In My Bag • Nikon D800

• Sigma 8-16mm f/4.5-5.6

• Sigma 120-400mm f/4.5-5.6

• Nikon 50mm f/1.4

• Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8

• Nikon VRI 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6

I always had a passion for photography along with that for traveling.

I love to tell the tales of all the meetings during my many travels. I also love to showcase the versatility and variety of styles that I like, although I really prefer the scenic landscape.

I founded a photographic club of which I am vice president. I have also been published in a variety of photographic journals.

When did you start photography?

I got my first camera when I was a kid and I never left it. When I got married I received a Nikon D100 as gift. In 2010 my wife bought me a used Nikon D90. With that camera and the photo ‘Ghost from the earth’ I won a Nikon D7000. Last year (2015) I bought a used Nikon D800 and this is the camera I use today.

Who are your favourite past or present photographers?

Steve McCurry, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Elliott Erwitt, Herb Ritts, Sebastiao Salgado, Ken Duncan

What is your favourite and most inspiring location?

Val D’Orcia in Italy is a famous and much loved location by photographers for its beautiful hills that change colour every season. Also, Iceland for the amazing landscapes.

What are your future photographic plans?

I will hold an exhibition about my last journey in Morocco and a course in March. Then I will run a workshop in the Netherlands and one in the Camargue area of France.

What advice would you give to our readers?

Study the great masters of photography and try to develop your own style over time.