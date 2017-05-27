Photo of the Week • Pfeifer Beach, Big Sur, USA

I originally picked up photography almost ten years ago to be able to understand its mind and language, which is not the language of math, but that of colors and forms. I was hooked. Through mastering the technical aspect of photography, along with improving the artistic vision, my photographic work has been constantly growing since. FRANCESCO CARUCCI

Story behind the picture

When the year comes close to an end, the sun reaches the perfect angle to shine at sunset through the Keyhole Arch in Pfeifer Beach, right in the middle of the Big Sur on the beautiful Californian coast. The waves crash rhythmically through the hole in the rock, lighting up in intense orange and red, but you won’t feel alone in front of this spectacular view: it is highly likely that you have to elbow your way in through more than thirty tripods, each accompanied by its own photographer, all frantically capturing the scene with the widest range of cameras and lenses I have ever seen in one single place. For more than an hour I tried different view points, crossing the view of almost every photographer who was on that beach, surely ending up in some of the frames and being the target of more than one rant squarely directed towards me. It was all worth it when I found the frame I was looking for.

