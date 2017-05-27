Did you enjoy this post?
Then please share it and let your friends know about it.
Through mastering the technical aspect of photography, along with improving the artistic vision, my photographic work has been constantly growing since.
Story behind the picture
When the year comes close to an end, the sun reaches the perfect angle to shine at sunset through the Keyhole Arch in Pfeifer Beach, right in the middle of the Big Sur on the beautiful Californian coast. The waves crash rhythmically through the hole in the rock, lighting up in intense orange and red, but you won’t feel alone in front of this spectacular view: it is highly likely that you have to elbow your way in through more than thirty tripods, each accompanied by its own photographer, all frantically capturing the scene with the widest range of cameras and lenses I have ever seen in one single place. For more than an hour I tried different view points, crossing the view of almost every photographer who was on that beach, surely ending up in some of the frames and being the target of more than one rant squarely directed towards me. It was all worth it when I found the frame I was looking for.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
WILL YOU
BE NEXT?
One that will impress the team?
One worth sharing?
Your picture will be published inside Landscape Photography Magazine and will also be promoted via the website, Flickr, 500px and Facebook page, Facebook group and all our social media platforms to more than 600.000 followers.
3 comments on “Pfeifer Beach, Big Sur, USA by Francesco Carucci”
Thank you! I’m humbled by the honor. My wife Lina Mosashvili Photography suggested the composition, I merely executed.
Our pleasure.
Francesco Carucci wow!