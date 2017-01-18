Peter Zelinka I am a Nature Photographer currently living in Northeast Ohio. In 2016 I quit my full-time IT job to pursue Nature Photography. I spent over 4 months living out of my car and traveling around the country, exploring the most beautiful places in America. I am currently teaching private lessons and workshops in Ohio, before I embark on my next adventure. I am a Nature Photographer currently living in Northeast Ohio. In 2016 I quit my full-time IT job to pursue Nature Photography. I spent over 4 months living out of my car and traveling around the country, exploring the most beautiful places in America. I am currently teaching private lessons and workshops in Ohio, before I embark on my next adventure.

IN MY BAG Nikon D750

Tamron 150-600mm

Nikon 24-70mm

Rokinon 14mm

Nikon 14-24mm

Sigma 35mm Art

Lee Filters - Big Stopper, Little Stopper, Landscape Polarizer

Tokina 100mm

When did you start photography?

When I got my driver's license in 2008 I would go hiking as often as possible; I always had a cheap point and shoot camera along for the adventures. In June of 2014 I decided I wanted to start capturing better photos. I bought my first DSLR, a Nikon D7100. I spent all the rest of 2014 learning as much as I could about photography and my camera. In April 2015 I upgraded to the Nikon D750.

Who are your favourite past or present photographers?

Thanks to social media I am able to follow dozens of amazing photographers from across the globe. Stian Klo is one of my favorite photographers, for his beautiful landscapes and nightscapes, usually taken in winter environments. David Kingham is another big inspriation for me. David is a Landscape Photographer who has been living on the road for years now. He has captured many awe-inspiring landscape photos along the way, and was one of the main inspirations for quitting my job to pursue photography. Some other notable photographers include: Michael Shainblum, Juuso Hämäläinen, Brian Stowell, Scott Kranz, Joel Tjintjelaar, Lincoln Harris, Mark Adamus, and Andy Lee.

What is your favourite and most inspiring location?

Having traveled all over America in 2016, specifically looking for the most beautiful locations, it's hard to decide the most inspiring location. I was really blown away by the North Cascades, in Washington. The mountains there are incredibly rugged and have a magical aura about them. I love how you can spend days hiking in the Pacific Northwest rainforest environment, as well as climb jagged peaks. Or stumble upon a hotspring and go for a relaxing dip. The North Cascades are filled with adventure.

What are your future photographic plans?

I am currently teaching photography classes and private lessons in Ohio. I plan to spend the winter teaching and saving up money for my next adventure. My next destinations include: the American Southwest, Iceland, New Zealand, and Alaska.

What advice would you give to our readers?

Try using Neutral Density filters more often! I found that shooting extreme long exposures (4+ minutes) can be a lot of fun! If you have 16 Stops of ND filters you can create some really ethereal images. I used my Big Stopper + Little Stopper to take 8 minute photos in the mountains. Sometimes the clouds would streak across the sky, other times they would look as if they were painted in by Bob Ross. Don't forget to turn on Long Exposure Noise Reduction too! Keep in mind, this will double your total exposure time.

Grinnell Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA by Peter Zelinka • Photographer of the Week



