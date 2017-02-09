One Precious Hour

One Precious Hour By Adam Burton
The leader of a photography workshop can often feel frustrated by missing the opportunities that present themselves. Adam Burton describes how important it is to take chances when they present themselves to prevent this frustration
With the growing importance of running workshops to a professional landscape photographer’s income, many photographers, myself included, are finding less time than ever for capturing our own images. Although there is usually some opportunity to take photographs while leading a workshop, the priority has to be helping clients to capture pictures, and not yourself.

With that in mind, opportunities to shoot before and after workshops are precious and rare moments for professionals, and almost essential preparation for the workshop. A couple of photo shoots before a workshop really helps to get the urge out of your system and mentally prepares you for missing opportunities later on. As with any trip you hope for some special conditions, but you also feel the...

Adam Burton is one of the UKs leading landscape photographers and author of five books. Since 2008 he has been working as a full time professional landscape photographer, regularly supplying imagery and undertaking commissions for a wide range of clients.

