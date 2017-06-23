Official launch of Irix Edge Gelatin Filter Set

Irix Edge Gelatin Filter Set

June 22nd, 2017

TH Swiss company is officially launching their new product – a set of fifteen neutral density gelatin filters designed especially for Irix lenses.

Specification of Irix Edge Gelatin Filter Set

Irix Egde Gelatin Filter Set consists of fifteen gelatin filters with three density factors: 0.6 (ND4), 0.9 (ND8) and 1.2 (ND16). Each filter was made with ultra-thin (0.1mm) high-quality film to keep the image free of optical aberrations and distortions. Thanks to the square shape and rounded corners, the filters easily fit to Irix lenses equipped with rear filter slot size 30 x 30mm. Irix Egde Gelatin Filter Set is a convinient option for photographers who want to obtain a longer shutter speed with Irix 11mm f/4.0 or use ND filter with screw-in polarizer on Irix 15mm f/2.4 at the same time.

Technical data

Filter type ND4 ND8 ND16 Density 0.6 0.9 1.2 F-stop reduction 2-stops 3-stops 4-stops Dimensions 29 x 29 mm 29 x 29 mm 29 x 29 mm Thickness 0.1 mm 0.1 mm 0.1 mm Number of Sheets 5 pcs 5 pcs 5 pcs

Recommended retail price: 8,45 EUR (tax incl)

Website: Irix