New Canon Tilt and Shift Lenses

United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, 29th August 2017

Canon today introduces four new lenses into its premium L-series range, offering enhanced creative opportunities for professional photographers and serious amateurs. Built on the high quality that Canon’s L-series lenses are renowned for, the TS-E 50mm f/2.8L MACRO, TS-E 90mm f/2.8L MACRO and TS-E 135mm f/4L MACRO offer incredible ease-of-use, durability and increased scope for photographic experimentation in perspective and scale.

Premium quality for photographic creativity

Since the introduction of the TS-E 17mm f/4L and TS-E 24mm f/3.5L II, Canon has received requests to bring the range of lens movement controls to longer focal lengths. Canon has responded to these calls with the launch of the TS-E 50mm f/2.8L MACRO, TS-E 90mm f/2.8L MACRO and TS-E 135mm f/4L MACRO. These lenses offer features to support creative photography such as specialist tilt, shift and rotate movements and macro functionality; alongside cutting-edge L-series optical design and precision. The TS-E 135mm enriches the TS-E range with its longer focal length, while the TS-E 50mm and TS-E 90mm replace existing models TS-E 45mm f/2.8 and TS-E 90mm f/2.8, respectively.

The TS-E 50mm is perfect for capturing creative, outstanding and accurate images across landscapes, architecture and in the studio, while the TS-E 90mm and TS-E 135mm are better suited for portraiture and macro photography in the studio.

The TS-E 50mm, TS-E 90mm and TS-E 135mm’s shift function enables the lens to be shifted up, down, left or right, allowing for minimisation of perspective distortion. This capability is used regularly in architecture photography as it allows for image perspective to be corrected – such as the inherent distortion witnessed at the top of an image of a tall building. One of the creative uses of the tilt function is the 'miniature effect’. This involves moving the lens so that different elements of an image stay in focus, making certain aspects look very small.

The minimum focusing distance of the three lenses has also been optimised for macro photography, producing half-life size images with a maximum magnification of 0.5x. For example, the TS-E 135mm allows photographers to be 49cm away from the subject and still obtain this magnification. This is ideal when working in a studio with lights as it makes it easier to position the lighting for the optimal effect.

Continuing the tradition of Canon’s use of the highest quality, superior precision moulded glass, the TS-E 50mm, TS-E 90mm and TS-E 135mm all enable high-resolution to the edge of the image and very low levels of distortion. All three lenses feature innovative optical designs to cut down refracted light, which can impinge on accurate focusing, and UD (ultra-low dispersion) lens elements to produce sharper images. Optimised lens coatings ensure excellent colour balance while simultaneously minimising the chance for ghosting to impact image quality.

Canon TS-E 50mm f/2.8L MACRO key features:

• Control depth-of-field precisely for clever creative effects

• Correct perspective and verticals quickly and accurately in-camera

• Adjust focus detail in macro shots with 1:2 ratio

• Optical excellence with advanced lens design and construction

• 50mm focal length perfect for architecture, landscape and product photography

Canon TS-E 90mm f/2.8L MACRO key features:

• Control focus precisely for clever creative effects

• Correct perspective and verticals quickly and accurately in-camera

• Adjust focus detail in macro shots with 1:2 ratio

• Optical excellence with advanced lens design and construction

• Achieve better portrait and product images with ultimate sharpness

Canon TS-E 135mm f/4L MACRO key features:

• Control focus precisely for clever creative effects

• Correct perspective and verticals quickly and accurately in-camera

• Adjust focus detail in macro shots with 1:2 ratio

• Optical excellence with advanced lens design and construction

• Achieve better long distance studio images with ultimate sharpness

Pricing and availability

The TS-E 50mm f/2.8L MACRO is available from November 2017 with an SRP of £2,499.99/€2,999.99

The TS-E 90mm f/2.8L MACRO is available from November 2017 with an SRP of £2,499.99/€2,999.99

The TS-E 135mm f/4L MACRO is available from November 2017 with an SRP of £2,499.99/€2,999.99