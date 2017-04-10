Monochromatic Processing

Black and white landscape photography has grown more popular in recent years following the success of long exposure B+W images. Although these images usually feature water, the same treatment can be used for static land-based images. Black and white images often stand out more clearly on websites where most of the other images are in colour.
Almost all the images we photograph nowadays are captured in colour and have to be converted to black and white. Simply by removing the colour we are left with a greyscale image. However, these images often look flat and uninteresting. Monotone images can look, well, monotonous. The mid-tones of different colours can all come out as similar shades of grey. Often all that is required to make these images more interesting is to add a bit of contrast, for example, by making the dark areas blacker. This gives the image more ‘bite’ and increases the impact on the viewer.
There are also plugins that can increase the versatility of your normal image processing program...
