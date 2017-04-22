Do you have a monochromatic and highly inspirational landscape picture that comes with a short story? We'd love to publish your picture in the magazine. Besides being published in the magazine, the feature will be promoted via our Flickr and 500px pages, as well as all our social media platforms to over 600.000 followers.
You need to login to access the submission form
NON MEMBERS
As we mentioned above, you must be a logged in member to access the submission form.
If you have never registered an account on this website before, you can do so by clicking the button below – it is completely free of charge.
Once you have registered and you are logged in
, come back to this page and refresh it to access the submission form.
JOIN US
REGISTERED MEMBERS
If you already have a membership with us, even a Free Membership, all you need to do is login. Once you have logged in, you will be able to access the submission form.
In the rare chance that you see the message "An error has occurred. Please try again" after login, just refresh the page and you will access the submission form.
About LPM Team
View all posts by LPM Team | Visit Website »
Related Posts
-
Enter the Landscape Photography Magazine ‘Photo of the Month’ event and win our grand prize of a Platinum membership for a year.
Read more »
-
Do you have an ‘Intimate Landscape’ (closeup) picture? Do you want it published in Landscape Photography Magazine? Well, here is your chance, upload it now!
Read more »
-
Do you have a picture worth to become the next Landscape Photography Magazine cover? You can now upload it directly from the website.
Read more »
-
See your picture displayed as the Splash Screen on our website for a full month. Your name will be displayed on the picture also.
Read more »
-
Your picture will be published in the Magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr, 500px and all our social media platforms to over 600.000 followers.
Read more »
-
Your feature will be published in the Magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr, 500px and all our social media to more than 500.000 followers.
Read more »
-
The best pictures will be published in the Magazine and will be promoted via f11news.com, Forum, Flickr, 500px, Facebook to over 500.000 followers.
Read more »
Your Comments