Intimate Landscapes

The high desert waterways around Moab in Utah often partially freeze during the winter months.

Quite early one December morning my – what is now then – girlfriend took her dog out for a walk up Millcreek and called me to say that I would be interested in the ice forms on the stream.

I decided to walk next to the stream and a few hours later I encountered beautiful reflected light on one stream section illuminating the ice as if from within.

I named the picture ‘Lisa’s Last Gift’ as we were in the process of breaking up, and we did so, amicably.

Millcreek, Moab, Utah, USA

Nikon D810, Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8, f/11, 1/80sec, ISO 200 Bruce Hucko

