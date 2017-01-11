Michael Liskay I am a retired Professor of Genetics who has always appreciated the natural world, including its fauna and flora. I am inspired by landscape at both the grand and more intimate level. I am also an enthusiastic although not obsessive bird lover who enjoys capturing these wonderful creatures with my camera. I am still discovering myself as a photographer. I am a retired Professor of Genetics who has always appreciated the natural world, including its fauna and flora. I am inspired by landscape at both the grand and more intimate level. I am also an enthusiastic although not obsessive bird lover who enjoys capturing these wonderful creatures with my camera. I am still discovering myself as a photographer.

IN MY BAG Canon 5D Mk III

Assortment of lens from macro to super telephoto

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mk II

Lenses from 7-15, to 300mm

Gitzo and Really Right Stuff tripods

When did you start photography?

In graduate school at about age 24, I would borrow a dear friend's Pentax film DSLR when going on backpacking trips.

Who are your favourite past or present photographers?

Ansel Adams of course. There are so many current amazing photographers but one who I have had the pleasure of doing both group and private workshops is Guy Tal. his vision is unique and has inspired me to search for my photographic identity.

What is your favourite and most inspiring location?

Death Valley is about as amazing as it gets for me although the desert Southwest is a close second.

What are your future photographic plans?

I have a trip to Columbia planned with the Portland Audubon Society in 2018. The focus will be on birds and other wildlife. I also am planning trips to the Wallowa Mountains area in NE Oregon and Glacier National Park.

What advice would you give to our readers?

Be patient when in the field shooting. In addition to the must-take shots, look for that personally inspiring shot that you may be lucky enough to label your own!

Mesquite Dunes, Death Valley, California, USA by Michael Liskay • Photographer of the Week



