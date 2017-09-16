Matured Creativity

Do photographers continue to develop as artists as they age? David Hay argues that we should continue to challenge ourselves creatively throughout our lives in order to continue producing great pictures DAVID HAY

There are several different stages in the life of most photographers. We start by learning how to operate the basic controls of our cameras, to produce well exposed images with the correct amount in focus. Then we concentrate on improving the framing and composition of our images. Finally, many photographers go on to develop a personal style, which makes their images stand out from others. But does this creative process continue throughout the rest of our lives?

In other creative mediums, like music and painting, the best work is done by most artists when they are in their 20s and 30s. When you go to a concert to listen to an ageing rock star, the last thing you want to hear is “and now a track from our latest album”. All their best music was written when they were younger and that is what you want to hear them play. The later songs are often just re-workings of the old themes in an attempt to recreate the original magic.

So, how can we keep our ideas fresh? Well...