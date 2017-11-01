Shopping Basket

Landscape Photography Magazine
Cover
Mastering B&W Photography

Book Review
John Walmsley’s new book is aimed at photographers looking to improve their Black & White photography techniques. David Hay has reviewed it but does he recommend it?
DAVID HAY

There has been a real revival in black and white photography recently. The arrival of digital photography has made it easier to convert any digital image into black and white. Gone are the days when you had to decide to load your camera with black and white film before you set off to take black and white images. However, black and white photography is not as simple as it seems, so this book is designed to help would-be black and white photographers to master the skill.

Content
All of the familiar subject areas are covered, with chapters on Equipment, Monochrome Essentials, Light & Exposure, Composition, Subjects and Post-production. Although all of these topics have been covered before, by many other writers, this book is...

About Author

David Hay

I took up photography at the age of eleven and have been passionate about it ever since. As a retired biologist I still marvel at the beauty of the natural world and try and capture the colours and forms of natural things around me.

