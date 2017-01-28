Malin Head, Ireland by Mark Price

Nikon D810 | Nikon 14-24mm 2.8 | 147s | F11 | 64

Well done, Mark Price

We wish to congratulate Mark Price. His beautiful picture of Malin Head, Ireland has been chosen as Photo of the Week. The picture will be published in a future issue of the magazine and will be promoted via our Forum, Flickr and 500px pages, as well as the LPM Facebook group and all our social media platforms.

Photo of the Week • The story
Mark PriceThis image was shot at Malin Head, The northern most point of Ireland. I had seen some other images from around this location during my research prior to traveling to Ireland to shoot, and I found this spot looking out to the huge sea stacks - the summer flowers in the foreground attracted me to the composition, and I liked the way that the drop into the cove added a a nice frame for the image. The sun was setting out to sea, side-lighting the scene, so I decided not to wait until complete sunset to shoot this. I tried several different exposure times, but settled with a 10 stop ND filter - the cloud was moving fast due to the changeable weather, and therefore I knew that the sky might look effective with a very long exposure time. I was pleased with this image, the landscape at Malin Head felt very surreal, and the my final result reflected that for me.
