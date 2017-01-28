Photo of the Week • The story

This image was shot at Malin Head, The northern most point of Ireland. I had seen some other images from around this location during my research prior to traveling to Ireland to shoot, and I found this spot looking out to the huge sea stacks - the summer flowers in the foreground attracted me to the composition, and I liked the way that the drop into the cove added a a nice frame for the image. The sun was setting out to sea, side-lighting the scene, so I decided not to wait until complete sunset to shoot this. I tried several different exposure times, but settled with a 10 stop ND filter - the cloud was moving fast due to the changeable weather, and therefore I knew that the sky might look effective with a very long exposure time. I was pleased with this image, the landscape at Malin Head felt very surreal, and the my final result reflected that for me.