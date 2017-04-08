Lower Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA by Kathryn Wallace Yeaton

Intimate Landscapes

This picture was captured in Lower Antelope Canyon on a recent photography trip through Southern Utah and Northern Arizona, USA.

The light and textures inside the slot canyon were breathtaking, although it was extremely crowded and I was being hurried along by a Navajo Indian guide. Not the most ideal photography conditions, however, I was determined to capture the feeling of being in a slot canyon.

To avoid having the people that surrounded me in the frame, I pointed my camera (on a tripod) directly upwards. The lighting was extremely challenging, with at least 6 stops exposure difference between the sky and the canyon. I fired off two different exposures and hoped my vision for the capture would come together later in post processing.

When I got home from the trip and culled through the 1000+ images that I had taken, these two got lost in the shuffle. A few weeks later I was making a second pass and decided to work on this image. After blending the two exposures for the sky and canyon wall, I was transported back to the bottom of that canyon. Looking up, seeing layer upon layer of eroded sandstone with just a sliver of blue sky visible above, this was the image I had hoped to capture, and I did.

Lower Antelope Canyon, Arizona, USA

Canon 5D Mk III, Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II, f/16, 1/3sec, ISO 100 Kathryn Wallace Yeaton

INTIMATE LANDSCAPES WILL YOU

BE NEXT? Do you have a superb picture?

One of an intimate nature?

One that will impress us? We'd love to publish your intimate landscape picture in Landscape Photography Magazine. Besides being published in the magazine, the feature will also be promoted via our Flickr and 500px pages, as well as all our social media platforms to over 600.000 followers. Upload Your Picture

Add post to my favourites